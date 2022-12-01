ARFLA holding pet supply drive

ARFLA is holding a pet supply drive.

Animal Rescue Foundation of Louisiana is a local non-profit animal rescue organization that serves Acadiana. It's an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) group that has worked to help homeless dogs since 1998.

Need supplies include dog food, cleaning supplies and other pooch-related items. ARFLA also accepts gift cards to Amazon, Wal-Mart, Tractor Supply and Costco. The gift cards especially help because some of the dogs are on special diets, and they can also be used to get items that are in short supply but haven't been donated.

Two businesses are helping with drop-off spots: Elite Roofing Supply and Salon des Amis.

Elite Roofing is located at 308 Galbert Road, and Salon des Amis is located at 106 Westmark Boulevard, Suite 101.

The supplies are being collected through Saturday, December 3, and will wrap up with a celebration and pet adoption day on Saturday at Elite Roofing from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.