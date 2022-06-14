April sales set record

With more than $699 million in taxable sales in April, 2022 year-to-date taxable sales reached $2.6 billion, LEDA officials say.

Year-to-date sales were 8.30% higher than 2021 and 36.24% higher than 2020—when many businesses were forced to limit operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. April 2022 sales are the third highest on record for any month and the highest April on record.

“In spite of rising concern with inflation and the reality of price increases on basic goods and services, consumer spending remained strong in April. Relief at the cash register may be delayed for some time due to national supply chain issues and geopolitical conflict,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “As such, we expect local consumer spending to begin to slow and as local shoppers consider trimming expenditures—making fewer trips to the grocery store, holding off on major purchases or limiting recreational spending—it is imperative, now more than ever, that we keep the dollars that are spent local by supporting local retailers, restaurants, and service providers.”

Year-to-date taxable sales are up in Lafayette (7.96%), Broussard (23.41%), Duson (11.72%), Scott (7.51%), and Youngsville (15.87%). Sales are also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 8.81%.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.