April 2021 sales are highest on record for the month

LAFAYETTE, La. – With more than $659 million in taxable sales in April, year-to-date taxable sales reached $2.43 billion. April 2021 sales were 48.4% higher than sales in April 2020. Year-to-date sales were 25.8% higher than 2020 and 20.2% higher than 2019. April 2021 sales are the highest on record for the month of April and the fourth-highest month on record, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA).

“What a difference a year makes. With low taxable sales and record-high unemployment, April 2020 was a moment of uncertainty for our community,” says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of LEDA. “As we’ve done so many times before, our community rallied, persevered, and survived. Let’s continue to reinforce our economy this summer by supporting and shopping local. We are in this together.”

Year-to-date taxable sales are up in all municipalities in the parish— Lafayette (25.6%), Broussard (14.5%), Carencro (55.4%), Duson (34.4%), Scott (22.3%), and Youngsville (25.4%). Sales are also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 22.8%.

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.

