Appreciation day held for Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home employees

Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home Director Mason Jack held an appreciation day for 35 employees — juvenile attendants, supervisors, cooks, administrative staff, and maintenance staff.

"Their hard work, their labor, and working with juveniles that are high risk," said Mason Jack, Administrator for Juvenile Detention Center. "So much of their time is spent here investing in the lives of these young people and I feel as administrator I need to reciprocate that by investing into their lives and show my appreciation to them for their hard work and dedication."

On Friday, employees were treated to a free lunch at the facility.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel