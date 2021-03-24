Applications open for ACA's Jean Breaux Award

Applications are being accepted now through April 2 for Acadiana Center for the Arts' Jean Breaux Award.

The Center says that high school and college students, along with non-profit organizations in Acadiana can begin applying.

Applicants must be from Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, or Vermilion Parish.

Acadiana Center for the Arts says that the Jean Breaux Award grant program provides financial support to those looking to enhance arts-related disciplines through advanced study.

Recognized arts disciplines for the program include performing arts, visual arts, dance, folklife, literary arts, media arts, music, theater, and arts administration.

Those wanting to apply can learn more at https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/

