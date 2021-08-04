Apollo has postponed annual pageant

Lafayette's Apollo krewe has postponed its annual pageant because of COVID.

"We regret to announce that the Mr. and Miss Apollo Pageant scheduled for this Saturday will be postponed to a later date," post from the Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette states. "We are taking this step out of concern for the the health and safety of all involved due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our local area."

The action also is due to the reinstatement of the mask mandate; the krewe would like contestants to be able to compete without a mask - so they can fully showcase their talents.

Here's the post