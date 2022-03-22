Apartment fire in Scott was caused by electrical malfunction

The Scott Fire Department has determined the fire last week at an apartment on Marigny Circle was electrical.

On Tuesday, Scott FD says the fire on Friday, March 18, 2022, at a four-plex apartment was determined to be started by an electrical malfunction in the attic area of the apartment.

As a result of the fire, the apartment received heavy fire damage.

A Sheriff's Deputy on patrol was notified by a civilian that a nearby apartment was on fire. After arriving on the scene, the deputy assisted the occupant out of the burning apartment. Once the occupant was safely removed from the apartment.

The deputy returned to the apartment to alert and assist other occupants out of the three remaining apartments. A neighboring apartment received moderate damage. The remaining two apartments received minor smoke damage.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel