AOC Community Media’s teen MUSE creative program returns

LAFAYETTE, La. – Registration is now open for AOC’s after-school MUSE program, a free media arts program that introduces local youth to a broad range of digital media topics. The after-school creative sessions will guide local students through fun activities and challenges designed to grow their media production skill sets in the areas of filmmaking, animation, audio production, and graphic design. Sessions will be led by AOC’s knowledgeable production staff as well as industry professional visiting instructors throughout the Acadiana community.

“Our teen workshops have always served to cultivate the creativity of Lafayette’s next generation of content producers and storytellers,” says Ed Bowie, Executive Director of AOC Community Media.

“After a two-year halt on our teen programming due to Covid, we are excited to welcome students back into our studios and to continue providing them interactive opportunities to get involved with community media.”

Anyone ages 12-16 can register and participate in AOC Community Media’s teen MUSE sessions held on select Mondays throughout the Fall season from 4:30-6:00 pm at AOC (101 Jefferson Street, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70501). For more information and to register your child for AOC’s teen MUSE program, visit http://www.aocinc.org/muse, email info@aocinc.org or call (337) 232-4434.

