Another fatal pedestrian accident on the Thruway

A Lafayette woman died Saturday night after she was hit by a vehicle on the thruway, after her dog was hit by a car and she ran into the street, police say.

Benicisa Mouton, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident, which happened in the 400 block of NW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette Police say.

The driver of a Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling south on the NW Evangeline Thruway when the pedestrian is believed to have entered the roadway after observing her dog being struck by another vehicle. Alcohol has been proven to not be a factor for the driver of the vehicle. No citations have been issued.

The investigation remains on-going by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

