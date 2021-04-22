Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Annual Vermilion and White Spring Game kicks off Thursday night at Cajun Field

items.[0].videoTitle
Cajun Field.jpg
Posted at 6:48 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 07:48:41-04

UL Lafayette Football will wrap up its spring practice schedule on Thursday, April 22, with its annual Vermilion and White Spring Game at Cajun Field.

Kickoff is set 7:00 p.m. for and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Admission to the spring game is free, but the university says that those in attendance will be limited in accordance with the department's COVID-19 protocols.

Gameday protocols from the 2020 season will be enforced. Parking for the event is free.

Fans can enter Cajun Field beginning at 6:00 p.m. and will have access to concessions during the game.

The spring game will consist of four, 15-minute quarters and utilize traditional scoring. An awards ceremony for the team will be held at halftime.

For more information about the game or to purchase season tickets, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.