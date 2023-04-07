Annual Rain Barrel Eco-Art Contest underway, voting open

Voting is open for the 2023 Rain Barrel Eco-Art Contest, a yearly contest for the public to choose their favorite student creation.

Students from six Lafayette area middle schools have transformed rain barrels into eco-themed art to raise awareness about using barrels to conserve water, reduce stormwater runoff from residents’ properties, and reduce pollutants that travel to waterways.

The public is asked to vote for their favorite rain barrel.

The contest is sponsored by Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Utilities System, and the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association. Stop by the Acadiana Center for the Arts to see them in person.

Follow this link to view to vote: https://www.bayouvermilionpreservation.org/painted-rain-barrel-contest.html#/ [bayouvermilionpreservation.org].

Voting ends on April 26, 2023.