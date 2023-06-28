Animal shelter waiving adoption fees again this weekend

One month after Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) held a fee-waived adoption event in May, the shelter is holding another this week to encourage pet adoptions during what is typically considered a busy time in animal shelters.

The number of animals taken into LASCC and shelters across the country increases in the summer but often, adoptions decrease. To help dogs and cats find permanent homes, the shelter is waiving adoption fees this Friday and Saturday.

LASCC is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in shelters by 2025, for the fifth National Adoption Weekend happening Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. Dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and dogs are tested for heartworms.

Best Friends Animal Society will reimburse LASCC $25 for every dog and cat adopted. We are waiving fees completely for all animals, but only participating Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1.

LASCC’s hours on Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

Visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/adopt/available-pets to see available pets.