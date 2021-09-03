Anderson Rd. bridge to be closed temporarily for repairs

The Anderson Road bridge in Lafayette will be closed temporarily for repairs.

Located between South Richfield Road and Hollier Road, the closure will begin on Tuesday, September 7.

LCG says the closure is expected to last two weeks, weather permitting. Detour routes will be posted.

