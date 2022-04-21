An African-American Heritage Trail Could Possibly be coming to Lafayette

Lafayette Consolidated Government wants residents and visitors to know the city's place in African American history.

This week, the City Council approved an application for a grant that would make several Lafayette landmarks part of the Louisiana African-American Heritage Trail. The funds are coming from the National Park Service, through the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

LCG planner Roxana Usnur says residents should know about the history of African- Americans in Lafayette and the surrounding areas.

“So, we are hoping to put that on the site where there are many points of interest that we can create signs and also include on the trail,” said Usner.

The list would include St. Paul Catholic Church, Holy Rosary Institute, and the Clifton Chenier Center.

Usner says St. Paul Catholic Church is the first African-American church and wants it to be highlighted.

“St. Paul Catholic Church is the first African American church in the Lafayette Diocese. It’s the first church in the Lafayette Diocese. People think that St. John is the first Church in Lafayette Diocese, but it was formed under the diocese in New Orleans,” Unser stated.

Usner adds that the project would highlight the impact of African American Culture in Lafayette.

She wants to have places that tourists can go to learn and see the history of African-Americans in Lafayette.

“In our history books and resources that tell that story, so now we would like to catch up a little bit and start telling the story of the impact that African-Americans have had in the development of Lafayette,” said Usner.