Ambassador shoppers beware

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department are looking for a woman, and warning shoppers about her.

The woman in a Facebook post allegedly has been involved in multiple cases of distraction purse snatching along the Ambassador Corridor, police say.

She distracts a victim by asking questions at a local store while a male subject removes the wallet from the purse in the basket.

The couple then leaves immediately and maxes out the victim's credit and debit cards at local Walmarts and Sams locations by buying thousands of dollars worth of prepaid cards.

The subjects have mostly been preying on victims at stores around the Ambassador/ Kaliste Saloom area, police say.

The vehicle involved is a silver Kia Optima with a temporary tag partially hanging off.

Police ask anyone with information to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

