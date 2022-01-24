Ambassador Caffery sound wall repairs complete

The sound wall on Ambassador Caffery Parkway between Congress Street and Curran Lane has been repaired and replaced ahead of schedule.

The aging sound wall needed repainting, steel columns repaired, and panels replaced.

The original wall, installed 15 years ago in 2007, required regular maintenance and had also been damaged from numerous vehicle crashes.

The current design has been modified to deal with structural failures, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

