Alpha Phi Alpha chapter suspended from UL Lafayette following hazing investigation

Our partners at The Acadiana Advocate reports the suspension from campus of a University of Louisiana at Lafayette fraternity.

The three year suspension stems from an investigation into hazing and is the second suspension at the school in four months.

The Zeta Xi, the undergrad chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of hazing including “sleep deprivation, paddling and Code of Conduct violations,” the university said in a statement.

According to The Acadiana Advocate, "The reported incident happened in the spring 2022 semester. The suspension took effect August 25, 2022." senior communications representative Eric Maron said.

When reached by email, chapter adviser Richard Travers had no comment.

The allegations were jointly investigated by UL Lafayette’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department. Maron said no criminal charges or summonses were issued in the case.

According to the chapter's website, "The Zeta Xi chapter was charted at UL Lafayette, then the University of Southwestern Louisiana, in 1968."

Alpha Phi Alpha is one of nine fraternities and sororities in the National Pan-Hellenic Council, the governing body for the historically African American fraternities and sororities.

Alpha Phi Alpha is the second fraternity to be suspended from UL Lafayette’s campus this year.

