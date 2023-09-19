Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Alligator meat spills onto Evangeline Thruway

Alligator Meat
Paris Flannigan
Alligator Meat
Posted at 2:37 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 16:15:16-04

Officers are on the scene of a road hazard involving alligator meat in Lafayette.

A pallet containing large boxes of alligator meat fell off of a truck onto the 600 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers are standing by waiting for DOTD.

KATC has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.