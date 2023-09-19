Alligator meat spills onto Evangeline Thruway

Officers are on the scene of a road hazard involving alligator meat in Lafayette.

A pallet containing large boxes of alligator meat fell off of a truck onto the 600 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers are standing by waiting for DOTD.

KATC has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

