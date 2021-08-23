Alliance Française hosts "Francofun" event downtown

Alliance Française hosted a back to school event this evening in Downtown Lafayette.

The Alliance, an organization dedicated to promoting the French language and Culture around the world, teamed up with the Wurst Biergarten to create a family friendly 'French First' event celebrating French culture.

There were French tunes by Aïoli, and it was an opportunity for attendees to meet the new Codofil teachers.

"We are membership based, non-profit, so we have events and today we have some live French music with a Covid friendly potluck with snacks on the table in an outdoor setting to keep everybody safe," said Delphine Coumpouras, president of the group. "We're just here to meet people who enjoy the French language and listen to some French tunes from some attending French musicians."