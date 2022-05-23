Alleged drunk driver crashes into house, starts fire

Only minor injuries were reported Sunday evening when a vehicle crashed into a house, causing a fire.

Lafayette Firefighters were called to 300 Harrell Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, a spokesman said. A vehicle had crashed into a house, and it was on fire. A vehicle parked at the house also caught on fire, and then the house caught on fire, he said.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control before major damage was done to the house, he said.

Lafayette Police say the driver, Joshua Blum, hit two vehicles and the house, causing the fire. Blum was cited for careless operation, no driver's license and first-offense DWI. Police say he sustained minor injuries in the incident.