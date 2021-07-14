All LPSS students eat free this year

All LPSS students will eat free at school this year.

The USDA has implemented certain waivers of federal regulations that will allow Child Nutrition Programs to operate under guidelines that will provide free meals to all students.

Regardless of income eligibility, access to free breakfast and lunch will be available at all LPSS school sites.

Other free meal options continuing for the 2021-2022 school year include snacks for after school care and tutoring programs, weekend meal distribution at 4 LPSS school sites, and participation in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable program at 3 school sites.

Also continuing will be COVID-19 safety precautions practiced in the preparation and service of all school meals, officials say.