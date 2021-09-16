All clear given after threat reported at Lerosen Preparatory School

The all clear has been given at Lerosen Prepartory School following a threat on Thursday morning.

Lafayette Police say they investigated the threat and that the school was evacuated so a search could take place.

Following that search, an all clear was given and all students returned to class.

Police say that an investigation into the threat is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel