All clear given after threat reported at Lerosen Preparatory School

The all clear has been given at Lerosen Prepartory School following a threat on Thursday morning.
Lafayette Police say they investigated the threat and that the school was evacuated so a search could take place.
Following that search, an all clear was given and all students returned to class.
Police say that an investigation into the threat is ongoing.
