All clear given after threat reported at Lerosen Preparatory School

Posted at 11:37 AM, Sep 16, 2021
The all clear has been given at Lerosen Prepartory School following a threat on Thursday morning.

Lafayette Police say they investigated the threat and that the school was evacuated so a search could take place.

Following that search, an all clear was given and all students returned to class.

Police say that an investigation into the threat is ongoing.

