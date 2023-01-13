Alert neighbor saves house, firefighters say

An alert neighbor saved a home today, Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says.

Scott firefighters were called to the 200 block of Blazer Drive Friday afternoon, he said.

The first firefighters on the scene could smell smoke from outside the house. They entered the house through a window, and found a fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly. They say it was an accident, started by a pot left on the stove.

Neighbors saw smoke coming from a window, and tried to notify the homeowner but nobody was there. So the neighbors called 911. The kitchen sustained moderate fire damage, Sonnier said.

No firefighters or civilians were injured because of the fire.

Units from Scott, Judice, Duson and Lafayette responded to the incident, Sonnier said.