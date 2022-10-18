Al Berard Memorial Fund Kicks Off Annual Fundraising Campaign

Al Berard Memorial Fund launched its 2022 annual fundraising campaign. Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $2500. You can view the sponsorship levels and descriptions online at http://www.cfacadiana.org/alberard [cfacadiana.org]. Donations to this fund are tax deductible.

Donations support Acadiana's unique musical culture by providing instruments, master teachers, and music scholarships to students of all ages. The fund also supports community projects that promote the cultural heritage of Acadiana.

Al Berard Memorial Fund has granted approximately $80,000 to music organizations throughout Acadiana. Some of the organizations that have benefited from the fund are St. Martin Parish, Lafayette, and Vermilion Parish Gifted/Talented Music Program, Action Cadienne, Cecilia High School Band, Louisiana Folk Roots Summer Kids Camp, NUNU Arts & Culture Collective, Cite des Arts, TRAIL, The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, Le Reveil du Francais, Teche Center for the Arts, and many more organizations.

Al Berard Memorial Fund honors the late Grammy nominated, Al Berard, who was a mentor for music lovers everywhere. “His passion was to teach everyone about his love for music and the Cajun/Creole culture in which he lived,” said Laura Huval, Berard’s daughter. “Through this fund his passion lives on today”.

You can make a donation online at www.cfacadiana.org/alberard [cfacadiana.org], or mail your donation to CFA, Memo: Al Berard, 1035 Camellia Boulevard, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508. For more information, you can email donorservices@cfacadiana.org or call 337.769.4843.