AHS student arrested after gun found in vehicle

A student was arrested at Acadiana High School last week after a weapon was found in his vehicle, police say.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger confirmed that a male student was arrested last week. The student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released, the chief said.

Another student alerted the school's resource officer about the weapon, and the officer worked with the administration and Scott Police to search the vehicle, Leger said.

A weapon, which had been reported in another city, was found in the vehicle, he said.