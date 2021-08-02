Agencies request $6.5M from LCG for homeless emergency shelter solutions

Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing and it's partner agencies are asking Lafayette Consolidated Government to provide $6.5 million to help implement homeless emergency shelter solutions in Lafayette.

The agencies say they will use $5.5 million for establishing a permanent, low-barrier, non-congregate homeless emergency shelter.

$3 million will be used to acquire and rehabilitate a buidling for the use as a shelter. The remaining $2.5 million will be used to operate the shelter over a four year period.

Another $1 million, according to ARCH, will be used as support for Faith House to provide shelter and resources to the homeless community.

"Unfortunately, due to COVID, and multiple hurricanes, many people in Acadiana are hurting. There has been a significant increase in homelessness and domestic violence, while concurrently, a dramatic decrease in available emergency shelter beds," ARCH said in a press release. "We know that when the eviction moratorium ends in a few days, we will see even greater numbers of people left homeless. Resources are scare, and we are already unable to meet the needs of everyone who is reaching out, asking for help."

Representatives from ARCH, Catholic Charities of Acadiana, The Outreach Center, The HUB-Lafayette Urban Ministries, Beacon Community Connections, Faith House of Acadiana, Family Promise of Acadiana, and AcadianaCares signed the joint request asking for funding.

ARCH is asking that members of the public who support the request for funding complete a form on the ARCH website.

------------------------------------------------------------

