AGC hosts 31st annual charity golf tournament

The Lafayette Association of General Contractors (AGC) will host its 31st Annual Charity Event, Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1 p.m., at The Wetlands Golf Course in Lafayette. The proceeds will benefit Family Promise of Acadiana and the AGC Scholarship Fund.

AGC is a professional construction trade association representing more than 300 commercial building, highway, and municipal utility contractors throughout Louisiana, according to a spokesperson for AGC. Over the past 30 years, the organization has raised $600,000 to support various local charities.

Family Promise of Acadiana is nonprofit organization providing resources to local families experiencing homelessness to help them achieve sustainable, long-term independence.

"The Acadiana area is such a giving area," said David Landreneau, Louisiana Associated General Contractors, South West Area Manager. "These contractors coming out of COVID. Everyone really wants to get back to work and support their families...make their living."

