After Talks About Overturning Roe V. Wade Women of Acadiana Have Something to Say.

Last night, a draft opinion leaked showing the Supreme Court has voted to strike down Roe V. Wade, which guarantees Constitutional protection for abortion.

Today we spoke with two women – one who is pro-choice and one who is pro-life.

“People trying to put their personal beliefs on other people,” said Katherine Hurst.

“Destroying life is not what America or human beings are all about,” Brenda DesOmeaux stated.

Both Lafayette natives expressed their feelings about if abortion was illegal.

Hurst, who is pro-choice, says this concept of making choices for woman is alarming.

“You’re suppressing Roe v. Wade, so the concept that the Supreme Court may wipe 49 years of this is very alarming and should be alarming to anyone who cares about the Supreme Court or constitution law,” said Hurst, who is an attorney.

If Roe V. Wade is overturned abortion would immediately be banned in 23 states.

A woman from Louisiana that wants an abortion would have to travel hundreds of miles to have the procedure.

Brenda DesOmeaus says despite what a woman is going through in her pregnancy or how she got pregnant, the woman needs to let her child live.

“We don't have the right to kill each other, for us to have legalized something that is totally ungodly is what we have been doing for the past 50 years. We are destroying humanity," she says.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a formal ruling in June.