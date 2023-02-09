Advocate: Service dog banned from campus attacked another service dog last year

A service dog banned from the University of Louisiana campus this semester after a professor said the dog bit him in a classroom setting had been involved in a fracas with a second service dog on campus in November, injuring the other dog, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

A former UL student put up a petition, asking people to sign it in support of her and her dog after the animal was banned from UL's campus. She said she was withdrawing from the university. Her side of the story was that her dog barked at a professor, but that the professor said her dog bit him.

UL is restrained from commenting on a student or a student's disability status, but provided their policies on support dogs. The policy forbids UL from requesting documentation regarding a service animal's training and certification. Another policy specifically states that a support animal could be banned from campus after two documented incidents.

The Advocate is today reporting what appears to be the first incident involving the dog in question. They've interviewed an Iota grandmother who says the in question dog attacked her grandson's service animal, sending his dog to the veterinary hospital with wounds.

She also provided the newspaper with an email from the former student, apologizing for her dog's attack on the grandson's service animal.

