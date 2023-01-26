Advocate: LCG sues for fire cost; DEQ says they never asked for help

Lafayette Consolidated Government hasn't been reimbursed for $1.2 million taxpayers spent extinguishing an underground fire at a privately-owned Scott landfill a year ago, and has sued the landowner for the money, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.

But the lawsuit states that representatives with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality said they would help recoup Lafayette's costs but have not done so. When the Advocate asked LDEQ Press Secretary Gregory Langley about that, he told them that LCG never submitted a request for help with the bill.

And, when The Advocate made a public records request for records of that alleged request to LDEQ, LCG attorneys said there were no documents responsive to that request.

To read the Advocate's whole story with all the details, click here.

Here's the lawsuit, if you'd like to read it for yourself: