Advocate: Guillory's financial disclosure incomplete

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a financial disclosure statement for 2021, failed to report all of his family's businesses and potential income from them, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Elected officials and people appointed to public boards are required to file statements annually with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, disclosing their income and their spouse's income and business investments. Guillory filed his most recent report Friday, the newspaper reports.

According to The Advocate's story, Guillory reported his $119,386 annual salary from Lafayette Consolidated Government and $6,400 he earned as an adjunct professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The mayor-president reported between $5,000 and $24,999 in "member profits/distribution" from The Law Office of Jushua S. Guillory, but did not disclose an exact amount nor is he required to do so, the newspaper reports.

Guillory also failed to list or report income from a second law firm, Acadiana Family Law, which he created Dec. 9, 2019, shortly after he was elected mayor-president and just before he took office in January 2020, the newspaper reports.

To read the rest of the story, click here.