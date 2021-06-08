Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Advocate: Cortez taking "extraordinary" steps to help Robideaux

items.[0].image.alt
BILL FEIG / THE ADVOCATE
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, right, makes announcements after calling the joint session to order as House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, left, watches as the 85 day regular legislative session begins Monday March 9, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.
Page Cortez.jpg
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 11:07:32-04

Twice during the current legislative session, Senate President Page Cortez has taken extraordinary steps to help certain gambling companies that are represented by a former colleague who is close to Cortez - and is also the former mayor of Lafayette - our media partners at The Advocate report.

The friend, Joel Robideaux, became a lobbyist this past year after a 15-year run as a public official, a career that ended after he didn’t seek re-election as mayor of the city and parish of Lafayette in 2019. Before that, he spent 11 years in the state House, the story states.

Robideaux’s wins as a novice lobbyist owe largely to actions by Cortez, who is probably the most powerful state legislator. Robideaux’s three primary clients -- who pay him somewhere between $200,000 and $450,000 altogether, according to state filings -- have all notched major wins during the session, which ends Thursday, the Advocate reports.

To read The Advocate's whole story, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.