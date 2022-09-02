Advancial launches 2022 Swipe and Support campaign for Acadiana Animal Aid

Advancial Federal Credit Union announced the official launch of its 2022 Swipe and Support campaign to raise funds for Acadiana Animal Aid. With excitement, the announcement was made on Thursday, September 1 during a ribbon cutting located at Advancial’s branch on Kaliste Saloom Road.

Advancial’s Community Development Manager Lacey Maynor is enthusiastic about this year’s new partner. “Acadiana Animal Aid plays such an important role throughout our region to place animals in their forever homes. The need is huge right now due to the rising costs of caring for pets,” Maynor said. “We have been coordinating for months and are thrilled to get things kicked off!”

Acadiana Animal Aid is a no kill animal welfare organization for dogs and cats in the Acadiana area. Money donated by this campaign will help fund their transport program which saves thousands of dogs and cats every year.

“They’ve done amazing work in helping save the lives of all of these animals, so we’re just grateful to have the opportunity to be part of it,” says Darla Mire, branch manager at Advancial’s Johnston St. location. “Our members helped to raise over $16,000 for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited’s Parc Sans Souci project, and we hope to do it again this year for Acadiana Animal Aid!”

From September 1 through November 30, a percentage of all Advancial Visa® Rewards Plus credit card transactions in the Acadiana area will be donated to help save the lives of our local furry friends. For more information on the program and how to participate, visit their website by clicking here.

The Executive Director of Acadiana Animal Aid, Jeanine Foucher said,