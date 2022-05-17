Adoption fees waived this weekend at Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center

The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center (LASCC) has announced that this weekend, adoption fees will be waived.

On Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, adoptions will be at no cost with help from Bounty Paper Towels and Best Friends Animal Society.

“Fee waived adoption events are our favorite! Not only do we clear kennels, but we help our community during a trying financial time. Our large breed dogs seem to sit in the shelter the longest and we’re hoping for a crowd to come out and meet them,” said Lynn Bourque, LASCC Adoption, Foster, and Rescue Supervisor.

According to LCG, for every pet that gets adopted, Bounty says it will save two lives: the pet who goes home and the one who now has space to come to LASCC.

All pets at LASCC will be spayed/neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped and will be available to go home the same day. LASCC will be open Friday, May 20 from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. for the event.

Available pets can be previewed at https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/adopt/available-pets.

Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society believes this promotion could not have come at a better time. "May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough, which can put lives at risk," said Castle. "That’s why we’re grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue."

