Adoption fees waived at the Lafayette animal shelter

Pet adoption fees at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) will be waived from May 1 to May 15.

LASCC is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation and Dogtopia for Bissell Pet Foundation’s Spring “Empty the Shelters” event, which aims to find permanent homes for dogs and cats housed at LASCC.

LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said, “Our community came through when we had an ‘Empty the Shelter’ event over the holidays, adopting 122 animals. This is a great way to find homes for our animals, and it’s helpful for adopters because, thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, we’re able to waive adoptions fees.” The foundation will reimburse $50 for every dog adopted and $25 for every cat.

Cathy Bissell, Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation added, "This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia's partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event."

All pets at LASCC will be spayed/neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped and will be available to go home the same day! LASCC hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Families are urged to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting as well as adoption requirements. Visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/adopt/available-pets to view pets available at LASCC.

The St. Landry Animal Shelter is also participating in the event. Adoption fees are lowered, not waived. Dogs and cats are available for adoption for $25. They are located at 255 Hangar Road in Opelousas, and they are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Bissell Pet Foundation's Spring National “Empty the Shelters” is happening at more than 350 shelters in 45 states. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoptions, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,700 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes.