Activist arrested at library board meeting

An LGBTQ+ activist and 2018 Drag Queen Story Time organizer was arrested at a Lafayette Parish Library Board meeting Monday for saying a single word out of order after earlier refusing to leave the meeting, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Matthew Humphrey was arrested about halfway into a four-hour public library board meeting that dealt with several controversial issues, including the policy for banning books and construction of a Northeast Regional Library in the city of Lafayette, the newspaper reports.

Many in attendance were vocal, interrupting board discussion about construction of a Northeast Regional Library versus leasing space for the library branch. Board President Robert Judge said it was a jump for residents to assume if the board sought requests for proposals for lease space the new library would never be built, the Advocate reports.

Also discussed during the meeting was a revamping of the way books are banned from the library.

