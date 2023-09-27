Acadiana’s big-name Cajun and Zydeco musicians to perform at DTA!

LAFAYETTE, La. — Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, Lafayette Consolidated Government and LUSFiber partner to present an Acadiana all-star performance celebrating Downtown Alive!

According to Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, this community concert will feature Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars with special guests Sonny Landreth, Michael Doucet, Steve Riley, Geno Delafose, Jourdan Thibodeaux, Feufollet, Corey Ledet, Bonsoir Catin, Michael Juan Nunez and more.

The show kicks off Friday, September 29, 2023, at 6 pm at Parc International - in the heart of Downtown Lafayette.

“Downtown Alive! is excited to be partnering with Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Utilities System for this special edition Bicentennial Celebration of Local Palooza," says Anita Begnaud, CEO of DLU and DDA. "What better way to celebrate the 200 year anniversary of Lafayette Parish than with the best of Acadiana’s Cajun and Zydeco musicians, all on one stage.”

What began in 1983 as an effort to bring the community together on an ongoing basis is still thriving 40 years later. As Louisiana's longest-running free outdoor concert series, DTA! celebrates music, culture and downtown as a welcoming, creative, diverse and active city center, says Anna-Laura Edmiston, DLU Director of Strategic Communications.

Downtown Alive! presented by Evangeline Maid would not be possible without the support of additional sponsors including Lafayette Consolidated Government, Lafayette Utilities System, LUSFiber, KRVS, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Lafayette Travel, b1 Bank, Super 1 Foods, Acadiana Security Plus, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Louisiana Cultural Districts and the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary, in addition to the 2023 season merchandise, DLU is offering limited edition versions of the original 1983 DTA! poster design on T-shirts, posters and stickers. All merchandise will be available for purchase online and at all DTA! events.