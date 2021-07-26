Acadiana Workforce Solutions presents Festival of Opportunity July 31

Acadiana Workforce Solutions presents the Festival of Opportunity Saturday, July 31.

The event will happen at 706 East Vermilion Street in Lafayette.

There will be Information on furthering your education, obtaining employment, and advancing your career.

The event is open to all parishes in Acadiana

Enjoy food trucks, live music, face painting, and much more.

