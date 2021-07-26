Watch
Acadiana Workforce Solutions presents Festival of Opportunity July 31

Keith Srakocic/AP
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 26, 2021
Acadiana Workforce Solutions presents the Festival of Opportunity Saturday, July 31.

The event will happen at 706 East Vermilion Street in Lafayette.

There will be Information on furthering your education, obtaining employment, and advancing your career.

The event is open to all parishes in Acadiana

Enjoy food trucks, live music, face painting, and much more.

