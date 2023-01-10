Acadiana Woman Featured on Kelly Clarkson Show

One Youngsville native is being recognized for her special line of work at the national level.

Olivia Savoie has turned her passion into a career of what she calls "Life Story Writing."

The 28-year-old and her work were featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show earlier today.

The UL graduate writes and publishes books for seniors around Acadiana and the state, sharing their memories and life lessons for future generations.

Savoie and her team hope the national platform will allow these stories to be told on a grander scale.