Acadiana Waste Services will begin delivering new waste and recycling carts to residents

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) will begin delivering new waste and recycling carts to residents on October 2.

AWS will not begin collecting waste until October 30, so residents should continue using their blue Republic Services carts until that date.

Starting October 30, residents may begin using the new AWS carts and should stop using the blue carts. Republic Services will then begin the process of removing their carts, so the empty blue carts should be placed at the road on residents’ respective collection days. This process may take a few weeks, so if the old carts are not picked up within 24 hours, residents should bring them in and put them back out the next week on collection day.

All Republic Services carts should be placed at the road for removal, including recycling carts and any additional garbage carts.

Residents may also bring their old carts to Republic Services at 102 BJ Services Road, Lafayette, LA 70507, if they wish to do so beginning October 30.

With AWS, garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulky waste will all be collected on the same day, once per week. For most residents, collection day will remain the same. However, some residents may have a change in their collection day. These residents will be notified via postcard with their new collection day.

For more information, please visit www.lafayettela.gov/AWS [lafayettela.gov] or call 311 to identify your weekly collection day or learn more about the transfer to AWS services.