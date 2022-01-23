Acadiana Sports Cards Show returns to Lafayette

The Acadiana Sports Cards Show returned to Lafayette today.

The event was held in the UL Student Union Ballroom.

Organizers say it allows everyone to come together in one location to buy, sell , and trade sports cards.

Chad Domengeaux, the host of the show, tells KATC, "This is something that this area hasn't had in a long time. A place like this where people can to come out and buy, sell, or trade sports cards. And this is giving them the opportunity to do so, so its a big thing."

Over 40 vendors and 80+ tables selling sports cards, collectibles & memorabilia, from all major sports and all eras for all ages and price ranges, were among those at the event.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel