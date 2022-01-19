Acadiana Sports Cards & Memorabilia Show returns January 22

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Acadiana Sports Cards & Memorabilia Show is returning for its second annual event.

There will be more than 40 vendors and 80+ tables selling sports cards, collectibles, and memorabilia, from all major sports and all eras, for all ages and price ranges.

The event will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM at the UL Lafayette Student Union Ballroom located at 620 McKinley Street, Lafayette, LA 70503. Admission is $5; 12 and under is free.

This show will allow people from Acadiana, and the surrounding areas, to come together in one location to buy, sell, and trade sports cards, memorabilia, and collectibles.

For more information call Chad Domengeaux at 337-945-8186, Jason Kennemer at 337-552-1440, or Pablo Mejia at 337-319-3641.

