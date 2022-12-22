Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing hosts annual vigil

Homeless people who died over the past year were remembered tonight at a vigil hosted by Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing (ARCH).

The ARCH vigil was held downtown Lafayette.

During the vigil, service providers, advocates, leaders from the community, and friends will honor those who have passed. These moments will be intertwined with the reading of the names of those lost in 2022. For some of the nearly three dozen names mentioned, it will be the only commemoration they receive.

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day takes place annually on the longest night of the year, the winter solstice.

Since 1990, the National Coalition for the Homeless and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council have sponsored this day to call attention to the plight of the country’s homeless population. Communities across the country hold public events like vigils, marches, services, and advocacy gatherings. It is estimated that this year, over 180 cities will hold commemorative events.

Studies have confirmed causal relationship between a lack of housing and increased mortality rates. This consistency has no borders. People experiencing homelessness are 3 to 4 times more likely to die than the general population. On average, people with housing in the U.S. can expect to live to age 79. Long term homeless neighbors can expect to live to about the age of 50.

Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day focuses attention on those lost, makes space for community grief, and offers an opportunity to commit to preventing further unnecessary deaths of our unhoused neighbors.

“This vigil recognizes the value and dignity of every person in Acadiana lost, regardless of their housing status,” executive director Elsa Dimitriadis says. “We must use this opportunity to not only honor them with remembrance, but also with action. We can end the crisis of homelessness by providing access to permanent, affordable, and supportive housing for all in need. We must work together so that the names of those who have passed will be fewer each year.”

ARCH and the entire Continuum of Care warmly invites everyone to attend the vigil. Please note that this is an outdoor event and seating is not provided, so dress accordingly, and attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets.

