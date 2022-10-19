Acadiana prepares for a cold snap

Temperatures have dropped and a chill is in the air.

We have not seen temperatures this low this early in October.

This type of weather is usually seen toward the end of October or mid November.

KATC asked Lafayette residents how they are keeping their home warm.

Zach Dominique, Freshman at UL said, "At home we use our central heat. and it keeps put house pretty warm"

As a safety precaution, officials stated to remember to keep at least three feet of space around space heaters.

Barry Kilchrist, Lafayette Resident said, "I like to use the space heater instead of the central air because it dries the air and it uses more electricity, I think than the space heater and I just basically put the space heater on to kill the chill "

According to officials, it is important to make sure to have a functioning smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm.

Following these tips may be able to keep you and your family safe.

