Acadiana hotels prepare for Mardi Gras tourist influx

As Mardi Gras approaches, Acadiana hotels are preparing for the influx of visitors.

The owner of Clarion Point in Lafayette, Reggie Winfield, says his hotel is anticipating about a 90 percent occupancy for the Mardi Gras holiday.

However, because of covid —Winfield says about 90 percent of hotels around the country had to cut back on services because of employees testing positive

“We hope and realize the pin of demand we know is there, but quite honestly at least I’m concerned about the current impacts of COVID, but more specifically Omicron in our state.

Winfield says his hotel is anticipating about a 90 percent occupancy for the mardi gras holiday.

However, because of covid —Winfield says about 90 percent of hotels around the country had to cut back on services because of employees testing positive

“If you lose one employee obviously that impacts your operations if you lose five to ten percent. With a small company like ours it can have an impact,” Winfield said.

Winfield says his hotel has made a few adjustments during the pandemic to keep guests safe, including bringing items to rooms for guests who may have the virus to avoid additional contact, and using a sanitation fogger in a room after every guest checks out.

“When the guest checks out we enter the room with a fogger that dispenses a mist with a disinfectant in it. And that mister hits every part of the room. So anything that someone can touch. Our disinfectant mister will cover it.” Winfield continued, “If you want to attend Mardi Gras or other events, obviously you’re in a large crowd, use common sense, but within your hotel room you should have no problem whatsoever,” he added.

Winfield says although the demand in hotels is as great as it was pre-COVID.

The demand is starting to increase as events and conventions start to come back to the city.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel