Acadiana Cares, Bolt team up again to offer vaccinations

In an effort to encourage monkeypox vaccinations in Acadiana among the LGBTQ+ community, Acadiana Cares has joined forces with Bolt in Downtown Lafayette to offer free vaccines on Wednesday, September 28 from 4:00-7:00 pm.

This event is for follow-up second doses and for individuals who are interested in their first Monkeypox vaccine dose. Cares will also be offering Covid Booster shots.

“It is critically important that our community knows that monkeypox vaccines are not only available here in Lafayette, but that they are free,” explains Acadiana Cares CEO Claude Martin. “By offering vaccines at Bolt, we’re making it easy and accessible for those who are vulnerable to take advantage of these vaccines and prevent the spread of monkeypox here in Acadiana.”

Bolt, located at 222 Jefferson, is providing a venue for monkeypox vaccinations from Acadiana Cares medical professionals, without an appointment that day.

Appointments for monkeypox testing and vaccinations are available other weekdays at Acadiana Cares’ in-house clinic, along with a variety of other medical services.

Acadiana Cares accepts most forms of insurance including Medicare and Medicaid. For those without insurance, a sliding fee program based on income is available.

For more information about monkeypox and the monkeypox vaccine, contact Acadiana Cares at 337-704-0787 or visit acadianacares.org.