Acadiana CARES and Bolt team up to host monkeypox vaccine event

In an effort to encourage monkeypox vaccinations in Acadiana among the LGBTQ+ community, Acadiana Cares has joined forces with Bolt in Downtown Lafayette to offer free vaccines on Wednesday, August 31 from 4:00-7:00 pm.

“It is critically important that our community knows that monkeypox vaccines are not only available here in Lafayette, but that they are free,” explains Acadiana Cares CEO Claude Martin. “By offering vaccines at Bolt, we’re making it easy and accessible for those who are vulnerable to take advantage of these vaccines and prevent the spread of monkeypox here in Acadiana.”

Bolt, located at 222 Jefferson, is providing a venue for monkeypox vaccinations from Acadiana Cares medical professionals, without an appointment that day. Appointments for monkeypox testing and vaccinations are available other weekdays at Acadiana Cares’ in-house clinic, along with a variety of other medical services.

“With the annual Southern Decadence celebration approaching, we realize that it is imperative to generate more awareness of this free vaccination service,” Martin added.

Southern Decadence is primarily held in New Orleans’ French Quarter over the Labor Day weekend but has grown to include bars and restaurants throughout the region. The event traces back to a 1972 party among friends, both gay and straight, to celebrate the end of summer.

Acadiana Cares accepts most forms of insurance including Medicare and Medicaid. For those without insurance, a sliding fee program based on income is available.

For more information about monkeypox and the monkeypox vaccine, contact Acadiana Cares at 337-704-0787 or visit acadianacares.org.

Acadiana Cares is a client-centered organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities affected by inequities in healthcare, HIV/AIDS, homelessness, and substance abuse issues for a holistic approach to a healthy and self-determined life. Services include a complete medical clinic for primary care and comprehensive testing as well as mental, transgender, and telehealth services.