Acadiana Animal Aid takes in nearly 170 animals from Hurricane Ida impact zone

Over the last ten days, Acadiana Animal Aid says they have taken in nearly 170 cats and dogs from areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The organization says that many of the animals rescued have come from municipal shelters in St. Charles, Terrebonne, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa and Iberville parishes.

These animals were living in shelters prior to the storm's landfall and were evacuated to AAA to make room for strays and owner surrenders at shelters following Ida.

"Hurricane Ida has impacted hundreds of thousands throughout Southeastern Louisiana, leaving people and pets displaced and without water and power," AAA says. "While we were spared from Hurricane Ida's path, we know what it's like to need support in the wake of a hurricane."

They say that their efforts have doubled thanks to monetary donations from the community.

More cats and dogs are expected to be taken in by AAA during the weeks ahead as recovery efforts continue.

The organization says that every animal rescued receives veterinary care, sheltering, health certificates and love prior to being transported out of state by their partner, Greater Good Charities.

To make a donation to Acadiana Animal Aid and their efforts, click here.

