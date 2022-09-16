Acadiana Animal Aid in Carencro gets a much-needed makeover!

Acadiana Animal Aid is getting a quarter million dollar face lift! Funds for the renovations were provided by donations in Honor of Greater Good Charities’ 15-Year Anniversary.

The Rescue Rebuild Program supported by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, The Alex and Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust, and Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation will give Acadiana Animal Aid a much-needed makeover to help pets in need.

Renovations like these help increase the well-being and adoptability of thousands of shelter pets.

Acadiana Animal Aid has been supported by Hill’s Food, Shelter & Love program since 2015, which provides science-led nutrition to feed the all dogs and cats in its care, as well as nutrition to go home which each pet when adopted.

Volunteers from near and far are working to create a more welcoming environment at the center to improve quality of life for pets and their caregivers.

Renovations are being carried out both inside and outside of the shelter from September 11 through 20.

To learn more and/or donate to Rescue Rebuild, please visit greatergood.org.