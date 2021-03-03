Acadian Ambulance paramedic recognized for 40 years of national paramedic certification

Anthony “Andy” Bruch, Regional Educational Coordinator for the National EMS Academy and a paramedic for Acadian Ambulance, was recently recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 40 consecutive years of national certification as a paramedic. This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals.

Bruch started his EMS career in his home state of West Virginia in 1974 and has been actively providing patient care for six decades. Bruch became an EMS instructor in 1977, received his EMT-Intermediate in 1978 from Radford University, attended Marshall University and became a West Virginia state paramedic in 1979. He became a Nationally Registered Paramedic in July of 1980. Bruch is also a Registered Nurse and Certified Emergency Nurse and has been with Acadian Ambulance since 1981.

During his career, the field of EMS has continually evolved and improved. Bruch has responded to a myriad of high profile calls, including a dynamite truck explosion in McDowell County, West Virginia, numerous hurricanes including Katrina, Rita and Gustav, tornadoes in Grosse Tete and Covington, Louisiana, offshore rig explosions, helicopter and plane crashes, bus accidents and interstate car crashes involving scores of vehicles. In April of 1977, he responded to a disastrous flood in Virginia and West Virginia. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph newspaper labeled him the “Hero on Coalwood Mountain” for his actions that day. In 2016, Bruch was also recognized as a “Pioneer of EMS” by EMS1.

“Andy Bruch is emphatic and has a passion for patient care and teaching,” stated Director of NEMSA Taylor Richard. Bruch has worked as a ground medic, flight nurse and medic, and has staffed numerous events over the years. Bruch actively works at New Orleans Saints and LSU Tiger home football games and many other assignments. Bruch says 2020 has been a challenging year, but he is very proud of how EMS professionals have responded, adapted and continued to provide compassionate care to the sick and injured.

National EMS Academy, a division of Acadian Companies, offers entry-level, continuing education and refresher courses for a number of EMS career pathways, including EMTs and paramedics. They are a nationally accredited EMS training facility with locations in Louisiana and Texas and are an authorized American Heart Association Training Center for CPR and ECC courses.

